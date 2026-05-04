Blake Lively ends Justin Baldoni lawsuit with a settlement

Following more than a year of publicly tarnishing each other’s reputations in the press, the ongoing feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is ongoing no more. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the estranged stars and creative forces behind the blockbuster Colleen Hoover adaptation It Ends With Us have put an end to their ceaseless attempts at ruining each other’s lives and settled out of court. The former co-stars even released a joint statement on the matter:

“The end product—the movie It Ends With Us—is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors—and all survivors—is a goal that we stand behind,” the statement reads. “We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard. We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online.”

Lively initiated legal proceedings on New Year’s Eve 2024, filing suit against Baldoni for sexual harassment and claiming that he acted inappropriately toward her on set. Baldoni countersued for $400 million, accusing Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds of smearing him in the press and basing the Deadpool & Wolverine character Nicepool on him (a claim that holds up to some scrutiny). He also tried to sue The New York Times for $250 million for reporting on Lively’s claims. However, as the trial approached, both Lively and Baldoni’s cases appeared to fall apart. Baldoni’s defamation claims against Lively were dismissed last year, and Lively’s sexual harassment allegations were tossed (along with most of her suit) in early April. In the end, embarrassing text messages were released, toxic smear campaigns were launched, and both their reputations were pretty badly damaged by the entire fiasco. Still, there was never a better time to cut losses. Jury selection for the trial was to begin later this month.