Filled with prophetic old fogeys, teen bullies forcing their friends into abandoned houses, and friggin’ ghosts, small towns are hotbeds of supernatural activity. Perhaps it’s because they’re so far from the city, where everything is just fine and dandy, but the isolated allure of the small town has been ruining the lives of newlyweds and families looking to make a fresh start for decades.

The trailer for Blumhouse’s The Visitor makes a case for avoiding them altogether, especially in towns with mysterious portraits resembling Finn Jones a little too closely.

The Visitor | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies

Here’s the synopsis:

When Robert and his wife Maia move to her childhood home, he discovers an old portrait of his likeness in the attic - a man referred to only as ‘The Visitor’. Soon he finds himself descending down a frightening rabbit hole in an attempt to discover the true identity of his mysterious doppelgänger, only to realize that every family has its own terrifying secrets.

God, it would suck so much to get haunted by a portrait. Sure, we can handle a portrait with eyes that move, but one that looks like Finn Jones and possibly seeks to replace him is another story altogether.

The Visitor stars Jones, Jessica McNamee, Dane Rhodes, and Donna Biscoe. Viewers probably remember Jones from Game Of Thrones and Iron Fist, where he played Iron Fist—though we think Marvel would like you to forget that. He was also in one of the many Texas Chain Saw Massacre reboots, Leatherface, where he undoubtedly, once again, made the small town appear to be a horrible place.

The Visitor is part of a deal between Blumhouse TV and Epix, so its release will be in two parts. The movie will premiere on VOD on October 7 and stream on Epix this December.