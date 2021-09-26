Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, September 26. All times are Eastern.

Advertisement

Top Pick

BMF (Starz, 9 p.m., season-one premiere): Joshua Alston is really impressed so far with this Power offshoot, the third of four planned spin-offs. BMF (or Black Mafia Family) is a family drama set against the rise of a drug-dealing enterprise; or maybe it’s vice versa. “BMF is itself a distant planet in the Power universe, with [Curtis] Jackson once again executive producing and supplying its boom-bap theme song, and former Power writer Randy Huggins manning the keyboard. But what sets the show apart is its real-life inspiration: Detroit-born brothers Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory and Terry Flenory, the Black Mafia Family of the show’s abbreviated title. The Flenory boys, since given stiff prison sentences following a 2005 FBI raid, wrested control of the coke market in the ’90s in Motor City and beyond. By the time the brothers were swept up in a racketeering dragnet, they had expanded nationwide and were distributing nearly three tons of product every month.”

Regular Coverage

Scenes From A Marriage (HBO, 9 p.m.)

The Walking Dead (AMC, 9 p.m.)

Wild Cards

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz, 8 p.m., season-one finale): Another Power show that was so compelling upon its debut that Starz ordered the second season before the first one even premiered, Power Book III: Raising Kanan wraps its first season tonight.



The Tony awards are looking a bit different this year:

The 74th Annual Tony Awards (Paramount+, 7 p.m.): The main ceremony, hosted by Audra McDonald, is a streaming exclusive that will not air on CBS.

However, the top three awards (best play, best musical, best revival) will be presented during the Broadway’s Back! live performance special, which will be available immediately after the main ceremony on both CBS and Paramount+.