First image from Bob And David Climb Machu Picchu suggests Bob and David did climb Machu Picchu
Bob Odenkirk and David Cross climbed Machu Picchu together in 2024; the documentary about their trip debuts this June.Pictured: Bob, David, mountains. Image: Tribeca Film Festival
Back in 2024, Mr. Show‘s David Cross and Bob Odenkirk revealed that they were putting together a little reunion project with a significantly higher “falling off a mountain” chance than 2015’s With Bob And David: Traveling down to Peru and hiking the four day journey to Machu Picchu together. Both men have talked about the trek since—with Cross discussing it on his 2024 comedy special The End Of The Beginning Of The End—but, really, we only had their word to take for it up until now. That’s soon about to change, as the Tribeca Film Festival just posted the first image from the documentary that the two comedy legends (and an attendant camera crew) filmed of their trek, Bob And David Climb Machu Picchu.
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