First image from Bob And David Climb Machu Picchu suggests Bob and David did climb Machu Picchu

Back in 2024, Mr. Show‘s David Cross and Bob Odenkirk revealed that they were putting together a little reunion project with a significantly higher “falling off a mountain” chance than 2015’s With Bob And David: Traveling down to Peru and hiking the four day journey to Machu Picchu together. Both men have talked about the trek since—with Cross discussing it on his 2024 comedy special The End Of The Beginning Of The End—but, really, we only had their word to take for it up until now. That’s soon about to change, as the Tribeca Film Festival just posted the first image from the documentary that the two comedy legends (and an attendant camera crew) filmed of their trek, Bob And David Climb Machu Picchu.

Let’s dispense with this, up-top: We’re all going to spend a lot of the time between now and when the documentary arrives (with a June 6 Tribeca debut) making a whole host of Mr. Show jokes about the fact that these guys did this. (Personally, we plan to stick to “The Story Of Everest” gags, although the high Jay Johnston content of that sketch makes certain run-off riffs probably inevitable.) The fact of the matter, though, is that we would have happily watched a documentary that was just these two guys shooting the shit together about their lives and careers at their kitchen tables, so seeing them hiking the trials of Peru while also offering up a “high-altitude, coca-fueled meditation on friendship, mortality, and profoundly absurd comedy” is just going to be icing on the cake.

As far as we can tell, Bob And David Climb Machu Picchu hasn’t secured wider distribution yet, so there’s no word when the rest of us will get to see the duo’s trek; we’ve got our fingers crossed that news will come through after it has its festival premiere in early June.