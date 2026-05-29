Return to the factory with the I Shot Andy Warhol 4K restoration trailer
Director Mary Harron's pop-art debut returns to theaters in all those wonderful Ks next month.Courtesy of Janus Films
Director Mary Harron‘s Big Apple odyssey didn’t begin with American Psycho, but it did start with a bang. I Shot Andy Warhol, Harron’s energetic, pop-art debut, brings audiences to a pre-Patrick Bateman New York. The film follows the true story of S.C.U.M manifester Valerie Solanas (Lili Taylor), an artist, lesbian, and hardcore feminist, who finds herself caught up in Andy Warhol’s (Jared Harris) scene. However, when her manuscript goes missing, she, well, lives up to the title of the film.
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