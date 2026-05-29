Return to the factory with the I Shot Andy Warhol 4K restoration trailer

Director Mary Harron‘s Big Apple odyssey didn’t begin with American Psycho, but it did start with a bang. I Shot Andy Warhol, Harron’s energetic, pop-art debut, brings audiences to a pre-Patrick Bateman New York. The film follows the true story of S.C.U.M manifester Valerie Solanas (Lili Taylor), an artist, lesbian, and hardcore feminist, who finds herself caught up in Andy Warhol’s (Jared Harris) scene. However, when her manuscript goes missing, she, well, lives up to the title of the film.

“What fascinated me is, ‘Is she crazy, is she sane, is she brilliant, is she just nuts?'” Harron told the CBC in 2001. “There’s an analysis of what is wrong … with the way men and women behave toward one another that is really quite brilliant in the manifesto.”

With a score by John Cale and a soundtrack of ’90s all-stars, including R.E.M., Jewel, Pavement, Wilco, and Yo La Tengo, playing hits of the ’60s, I Shot Andy Warhol was an indie-film sensation upon its 1996 release, less than a decade after Warhol’s second death (after Solanas shot him, he died on the operating table but was revived). Now restored in 4K, Harron’s original New York story, Warhol has never looked better.

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I Shot Andy Warhol hits theaters in New York and L.A. on June 12, with a national rollout to follow.