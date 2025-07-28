Bob Odenkirk sees a Conan O'Brien-esque trajectory for Stephen Colbert
Odenkirk is circumspect about the politics behind the Late Show cancellation, but not about Colbert's future.Screenshots: The Late Show; Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend (YouTube)
Everybody in showbiz is required to have an opinion on Stephen Colbert and CBS’ cancellation of The Late Show right now. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly at Comic-Con, comedy vet and Emmy nominee Bob Odenkirk didn’t sound like he wanted to wade too deeply into the implications of Colbert’s firing. “I can’t make out the political side of this versus the economic side of it. … I do know that viewing patterns have shifted,” he says. “Maybe that format has kind of run its time? And also, by the way, one less person doing that will maybe help some of the other shows be stronger. But I know Stephen—we’re gonna see lots more of Stephen.”