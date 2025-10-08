Bob Ross paintings set for auction to benefit defunded public broadcasting stations
Thirty of Bob Ross' happy paintings are set for auction to raise money for the stations' recently defunded public stations.(Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Super 8)
Bob Ross painted approximately 30,000 paintings in his time. Many of which were painted on camera in a single 30-minute broadcast on his beloved PBS series, The Joy Of Painting. Per AP, 30 of those priceless works, which, in Mr. Ross’ opinion, anyone could make, are being sold at auction to benefit public television and radio stations financially devastated by federal budget cuts. Over the summer, at the behest of President Trump, who finds public broadcasting too woke or whatever, Congress eliminated $1.1 billion in previously allocated funds for public broadcasting. Shortly after, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which helps fund PBS, NPR, and approximately 1,500 local radio and television stations, announced it was closing, thus leaving the burden of financing the stations squarely on viewers like you.