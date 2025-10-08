Bob Ross paintings set for auction to benefit defunded public broadcasting stations

Bob Ross painted approximately 30,000 paintings in his time. Many of which were painted on camera in a single 30-minute broadcast on his beloved PBS series, The Joy Of Painting. Per AP, 30 of those priceless works, which, in Mr. Ross’ opinion, anyone could make, are being sold at auction to benefit public television and radio stations financially devastated by federal budget cuts. Over the summer, at the behest of President Trump, who finds public broadcasting too woke or whatever, Congress eliminated $1.1 billion in previously allocated funds for public broadcasting. Shortly after, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which helps fund PBS, NPR, and approximately 1,500 local radio and television stations, announced it was closing, thus leaving the burden of financing the stations squarely on viewers like you.

Ross’ paintings will be auctioned off online and in numerous cities around the world, including Boston, London, Los Angeles, and New York, starting in November. All profits will help stations cover licensing fees for shows distributed by American Public Television, because shouldn’t every household have access to Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood and This Old House?

Ross made it his life’s mission to make art accessible to everyone, teaching countless viewers, stoned and otherwise, how to paint beautiful fields, snowy mountaintops, idyllic ponds, and, yes, happy trees in less than 30 minutes. But all that dried Prussian blue and dark sienna has become quite valuable in the years following Ross’ death in 1995. In August, Bonhams auction house in LA sold two Ross originals for upwards of $95,000. According to Bonhams, the entire collection is estimated to be worth $850,000 to $1.4 million.