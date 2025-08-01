Corporation for Public Broadcasting begins "orderly wind-down" following Trump's funding cuts Additionally, the station that launched Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood announced that it was laying off 35% of its staff this week.

Some very sad news from Washington today. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) announced that it was beginning an “orderly wind-down of its operations” following the passage of Trump’s rescissions bill, which stripped away $1.1 billion in previously approved funding for the organization. CPB’s announcement also follows the release of the Senate Appropriations Committee’s FY 2026 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies appropriations bill, which, per a press release, “excludes funding for CPB for the first time in more than five decades.”

CPB was founded nearly six decades ago to “build and sustain a trusted public media system that informs, educates, and serves communities across the country,” the release continued. Now, “despite the extraordinary efforts of millions of Americans who called, wrote, and petitioned Congress to preserve federal funding for CPB, we… face the difficult reality of closing our operations,” CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison wrote in her own statement on the closure. The majority of CPB staff will lose their jobs at the close of the fiscal year on September 30, 2025, while a small transition team will stay on through January 2026 to “ensure a responsible and orderly closeout of operations,” including things like compliance, final distributions, and “ensuring continuity for music rights and royalties that remain essential to the public media system.”