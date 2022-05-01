The Office BFFS: Tales Of The Office From Two Best Friends Who Were There

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey (Dey Street Books, May 17)

Fans of The Office are in for a real treat. Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, a.k.a. Pam Beesly and Angela Martin, are expanding their wonderful Office Ladies podcast into a book. Sort of. The two best friends will dive even further into their time on NBC’s iconic comedy and celebrate their bond. They’ll share stories from the early days of The Office and its eventual success—as “only two people who were behind the scenes can tell you.” Okay, okay, that’s a quote from their podcast opening, but it still applies here. Office BFFs will also feature many previously unseen photos from their time on the show. Can you think of a better gift for The Office lover in your life (even if it’s you?). [Saloni Gajjar]