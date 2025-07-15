Elmo and Donald Trump have some explaining to do on a new Daily Show Jon Stewart explains what's going on with his "boys" and, in some cases, his "gals" regarding the Epstein client list on a new Daily Show.

As is typically the case on Mondays, there is a lot of news—way more than can fit into a single Daily Show. For instance, earlier today, the Supreme Court decided to uphold President Trump’s order to lay off 1,400 employees of the Department of Education, clearing the way for Education Secretary Linda McMahon to begin dismantling the Department. Meanwhile, less than a week after Grok’s big antisemitic tear, Elon Musk’s xAI company, the makers of his so-called MechaHitler, scored a $200 million contract with the Department of Defence. They’re also making AI girlfriends for people to descend into AI psychosis with. Ka-ching. Pumps fist. Cries in mirror. If that wasn’t bad enough, as The A.V. Club covered earlier today, Sesame Street resident Elmo went rogue yesterday, as hackers took over Elmo’s X account and began posting about, you guessed it, the Epstein client list and the Jews.

Jon Stewart hosted Elmo on tonight’s show, which was initially supposed to be about the tariffs. Remember those? Trump added a 17% tax to Mexican tomatoes today. But instead, Stewart did an extended riff about Elmo getting radicalized by the manosphere because he is a victim of the Male Loneliness Epidemic. The truth does, in fact, hurt.