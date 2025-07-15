Elmo and Donald Trump have some explaining to do on a new Daily Show

Jon Stewart explains what's going on with his "boys" and, in some cases, his "gals" regarding the Epstein client list on a new Daily Show.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 15, 2025 | 12:18am
As is typically the case on Mondays, there is a lot of news—way more than can fit into a single Daily Show. For instance, earlier today, the Supreme Court decided to uphold President Trump’s order to lay off 1,400 employees of the Department of Education, clearing the way for Education Secretary Linda McMahon to begin dismantling the Department. Meanwhile, less than a week after Grok’s big antisemitic tear, Elon Musk’s xAI company, the makers of his so-called MechaHitler, scored a $200 million contract with the Department of Defence. They’re also making AI girlfriends for people to descend into AI psychosis with. Ka-ching. Pumps fist. Cries in mirror. If that wasn’t bad enough, as The A.V. Club covered earlier today, Sesame Street resident Elmo went rogue yesterday, as hackers took over Elmo’s X account and began posting about, you guessed it, the Epstein client list and the Jews.

Jon Stewart hosted Elmo on tonight’s show, which was initially supposed to be about the tariffs. Remember those? Trump added a 17% tax to Mexican tomatoes today. But instead, Stewart did an extended riff about Elmo getting radicalized by the manosphere because he is a victim of the Male Loneliness Epidemic. The truth does, in fact, hurt.

But the crux of the show focused on the fissure in MAGA world regarding the closing of the Jeffrey Epstein case. The release of the Epstein Client list is a big deal in Trump’s world, with many of the workers within his cottage industry of conspiracy theories believing it to be the linchpin toward taking down that secret cabal of pedophiles they’re obsessed with. MAGA luminaries like Glenn Beck, Jesse Watters, and Lauren Ingraham have already publicly criticized the administration for its sudden about-face on the subject. So Trump decided to post through it, asking his “boys” and, in some cases, his “gals” to go back to worrying about other conspiracy theories, like Hunter Biden’s laptop. It didn’t work, and as such, his movement is in revolt for the time being. Basking in schadenfreude, Stewart delighted in telling America’s red states that his new pronouns are “how does” and “my ass taste?”

“The Trump that you’re just experiencing now, to your deep disappointment and dismay, is the dude we’ve been dealing with the whole fucking time,” Stewart says in tonight’s show. “You just didn’t realize it because he’s been nice to you.”

“Whatever you need, Daddy’s here because you’re the child he wanted, but we’re Eric.” Again, the truth hurts.

 
