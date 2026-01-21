Netflix subscribers watched the hell out of Boots before Netflix canceled it The Norman Lear-produced boot-camp dramedy about a closeted Marine in the middle of the "don't ask, don't tell" era was unceremoniously canceled last December.

The people who watch TV have spoken, and they want more queer romance on screen. We could point to HBO Max’s Canadian hit of the season, Heated Rivalry, the hockey romance about two pro stickmen who begin a torrid love affair off the ice. But we’d rather talk about Boots, the Netflix dramedy about a closeted Marine in training, which the streamer abruptly canceled shortly after the Pentagon started whining about it. According to Netflix’s What We Watched report, per Deadline, the series ranked 23rd among the most-watched shows between July and December, making it Netflix’s most-watched canceled series of the last six months. Boots premiered on October 9 and garnered more than 30 million views by the end of 2025, right behind Hunting Wives and beating out Nobody Wants This, The Witcher, Emily In Paris, The Diplomat, and the second season of Ms. Rachel. Obviously, the show wasn’t going to beat Wednesday, Stranger Things, or Man Vs. Baby, but it was a bigger hit than several of Netflix’s buzziest and most promoted shows, so what gives?