MJ Lenderman, Japanese Breakfast and over 400 more sign pledge to geo-block music in Israel

Following similar efforts made in the film community, a group of independent artists and labels have launched a boycott to prevent their music from being streamed in Israel. The coalition, called No Music For Genocide, encourages artists and rights-holders to request their music be geo-blocked as “in response to the genocide in Gaza; ethnic cleansing of the Occupied West Bank; apartheid within Israel; and political repression of Pro-Palestine efforts wherever we live.” The pledge has so far been signed by more than 400 labels and artists, including Nourished By Time, MJ Lenderman, Massive Attack, Rina Sawayama, Oklou, Mannequin Pussy, Kneecap, Jockstrap, Japanese Breakfast, Grizzly Bear, Fontaines D.C., Faye Webster, Deerhoof, Ben Howard, Arca, Amyl and The Sniffers, Aminé, MØ, and Soccer Mommy.

According to a press release, the action is inspired by “the successful cultural boycott of apartheid South Africa in the 1980s,” adapted for the streaming era. No Music For Genocide points out that major labels removed their catalogues and closed operations in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, but have stopped short of taking the same measures in Israel. Major label acts who have signed the pledge are also urging Sony, UMG, and Warner to follow suit.

“Culture can’t stop bombs on its own, but it can help reject political repression, shift public opinion toward justice, and refuse the art-washing and normalization of any company or nation that commits crimes against humanity. This initiative is one part of a worldwide movement to erode the support Israel needs to continue its genocide. We’re inspired by the escalating efforts in pursuit of that goal, from the recent Film Workers For Palestine pledge to Spain’s ban of Israel-bound ships and planes to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition to Demilitarize Brooklyn Navy Yard to dockworkers in Morocco who’ve refused to load weapons onto vessels ordered by Tel Aviv,” No Music For Genocide said in a statement. “Many of our peers have felt, like ourselves, unsure how to use music in this moment. Our first goal with No Music For Genocide is to inspire others to reclaim their agency and direct their influence toward a tangible act. We are so grateful for all of the artists, managers and labels who have already committed to this first step, and we’re excited to expand this together. The more of us there are, the stronger we will be. This is just the beginning.”