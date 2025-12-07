There's something a little Supernatural about this new The Boys trailer

Great news tonight for people who get excited when they see two people who were both in one thing now being in the same thing, once again: Prime Video rolled out the trailer for its upcoming fifth and final season of The Boys at CCXP today, and that long-teased Supernatural reunion was absolutely in the mix.

Now, admittedly, there are a lot of things going on in this new trailer that are not reminders that series co-star Jensen Ackles and newcomer Jared Padalecki used to pal around in a car for a scant two-thirds of each of their professional lives. (Under the auspices of The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, no less.) But Winchester fans will still get their thrills acknowledged—albeit briefly—by the trailer, which has a bit of fun juxtaposing the pair’s characters with a weird little look.

Meanwhile, it looks like everything else is pretty much par for the course for this series, which is to say pretty damn grim, with members of The Boys in some kind of Homelander-branded prison camps, Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher doing that thing where he veers between inspirational pep talks and full-on psychopathic cult leader schtick, and Antony Starr punching the ever-living shit out of something that we have to assume will be very dead by the time the trailer wraps up. On the plus side, it is nice to see the band back together, especially after how nasty and fractured things got at the end of season 4, and we’re always happy to take a lil’ Giancarlo Esposito, as a treat.

All that being said, the tone here is definitely “Nobody’s getting out of this thing alive,” which is saying something for a show that already had one of the highest, and most gruesome, body counts on TV. The final season of The Boys premieres on Prime Video on April 8.