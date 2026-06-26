Brad Bird won't let a Mouse marionette him into a Ratatouille sequel

It’s no secret that Pixar has been firmly in its sequel era for nearly two decades. The once-venerated animation house has spent much of its ownership under Disney repeating itself to lucrative heights, occasionally getting away with a good sequel. Woody and Buzz can still put butts in seats, even if it seems like they’re doing so by the skin of their plastic teeth at this point.

Pixar expat Brad Bird, however, despite making the Mouse House billions on an Incredibles sequel, won’t be strongarmed into more pest control. Speaking to Collider, Brad Bird says that while he’s still open to more Incredibles and is writing a third one for Peter Sohn to direct, the same can’t be said for Ratatouille and Iron Giant. Bird says that the Disney brass would sometimes make “little feints towards” Rata2llie and “crack a joke” like “Would you?” But Bird would always lean on the same response: “No, we told that story.”

“Any time you do something that ends up connecting with people, they automatically think, ‘How about another?'” says Bird, who also experiences the sequel question about The Iron Giant, which is “hilarious to me because the film didn’t succeed at all in its initial release.” Still, what would that movie even be? “He’s lumbering around, still undiscovered? In other words, to me, that story is told.”

Meanwhile, Ratatouille star Patton Oswalt also commented on a potential sequel recently and left the verdict in Bird’s hands. “The world where [Ratatouille 2] exists is where Brad thinks of a great idea, and until he does that, it’s not gonna happen. So I’m totally happy with no sequel unless he comes up with something amazing. And I trust in Brad.”

So it looks like a sequel to the Oscar-winning rat chef movie is off the table for now. Bird’s next movie, Ray Gunn, which will finally reunite Bird with his disgraced former Pixar boss, John Lasseter, streams on Netflix this December. Surely, Netflix wouldn’t dream of asking for a sequel.