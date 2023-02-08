Brendan Fraser continues to flame the Golden Globes

Despite the leftover stench of scandal, much of Hollywood seemed content to return to the Golden Globes earlier this year and drink the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s champagne. But not Brendan Fraser, though his objections to the institution are of a much more personal nature than most. After having been assaulted by a former HFPA president, Fraser still wants nothing to do with the organization, even after being nominated for The Whale.

During an interview with The Howard Stern Show (via People), Fraser praised Austin Butler for his “well deserved” win at the 2023 Globes, but said “it would mean nothing to me” to take home the trophy. “ I don’t want it. I didn’t ask to be considered even, that was presumed. I know that would displease many people for lots of reasons, but....” He said, “They needed me, I didn’t need them. Because it wouldn’t be meaningful to me. Where am I gonna put that hood ornament? What would I do with that?”

Fraser suggested that it may have been a “cynical nomination,” but regardless, he said, “[My] mother didn’t raise a hypocrite, and I didn’t wanna sit and feel like I really don’t know if I want this.”

Advertisement

The actor shared that he has “yet to see the results of their reformation,” adding, “It would be meaningful—if they wanted to make amends—to issue an apology that made sense ... that they share the investigation that they did into me and my family and my friends—I never saw the result of that report. They wouldn’t give it to me, they said ‘No, it’s ours.’ So whatever’s in it they don’t want me to read it. Instead I was given a press release that said [the assault] was a joke.”

As far as his fellow Hollywood stars, who seemed more than happy to make nice with the HFPA, Fraser said he doesn’t “need everyone to stand in solidarity with me.” A boycott of the show on his behalf “would be a leap of faith for whoever that would be,” he said. “It would be a calculated risk and it could also be trivialized very easily by the cynical view of this all.”

G/O Media may get a commission Up to $150 off Vertagear Gaming Chairs His & Her Collection

Vertagear has an ongoing Valentines Day Sale from its His & Hers collection of gaming chairs. You can save up to $150. Shop at Vertagear Advertisement

He did commend the organization for putting Ukrai nian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy “front and center.” Fraser acknowledged, “They let him have the stage, and that’s a powerful statement and something I can get behind and support.”