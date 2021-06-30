Flight Of The Conchords Screenshot : HBO

It’s somehow been 14 years since Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement wanted to rock the party with their HBO show Flight Of The Conchords. The New Zealanders have gone on tour, playing songs from the show since it ended, but fans have been awaiting a TV reunion. Entertainment Weekly’s Rosy Cordero asked Clement if he’s talked to McKenzie about the possibility for a one-off special. And, well, there’s good and bad news. The good news is the answer is yes. The bad news is McKenzie won’t answer Clement ’s motherflippin’ emails about it.



“I emailed Bret twice in the last week, and he hasn’t replied to either of those. So I don’t know. I’m sure I’ll get an answer, but it’ll take some days. The first one I sent a few days ago, and he’ll maybe reply to that one in a week. The second one I may get a reply in like a month saying, ‘I just saw this!,” says Clement . “It’s surprising we got it together to make those two seasons.” Sadly, McKenzie isn’t on Twitter, so fans can’t start a Twitter campaign to get him to finally give us a proper Flight Of The Conchords reunion (though Cordero at least tried).

Clement just could be exaggerating to throw us off. With all the reunion table reads, TV specials, and reboot plans, we wouldn’t be completely surprised if the Flight Of The Conchords cast was already planning something for next year to celebrate their 15th anniversary. Clement and McKenzie filmed a one-hour special for HBO in 2018, Flight Of The Conchords: Live In London, but it was more in line with what fans saw on tour rather than giving an update on the fates of the fictional struggling Kiwi musicians. What we really want is an update on what the characters are up to, so, c’mon guys, give that to us.

There had been talks of a Flight Of The Conchords movie back in 2011, too. In an interview with Vulture, McKenzie mentioned that he and Clement “definitely want to make a Conchords film.” It’s been a decade and we’re still waiting on it, but now that we finally got In The Heights after it’d been in the works for over a decade, it wouldn’t be out of the question to get a Flight Of The Conchords big screen musical this late.