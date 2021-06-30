Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi Photo : Rommel Demano ( Getty Images )

The boys are back in town. And by boys, we mean Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, the masterminds behind the vampire comedy What We Do In The Shadow (movie and TV series). Waititi, who has been JoJo Rabbit-ing around, collecting Oscars, making Thor movies, and triple kissing Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson, is rejoining his old collaborator Jemaine Clement for an action-comedy series, Clement tells EW.

“Taika and I are working on a new series right now which we just started writing,” Clement says. “I can’t tell you much about it yet, but what’s fun about it and what makes it exciting for me is it’s something I always wanted to do which is long-form episodes in a sitcom. It’s an action-adventure comedy. It’ll be different from what I’ve usually done. I’ve made three sitcoms now, and I hope this one is still funny but more of an adventure series.”

Buried in this news about a new series was the reminder that Wellington Paranormal, the New Zealand-based WWDITS spin-off about the public servants designated with cleaning up paranormal-related messes, is coming to the CW on July 11. However, while the show is finally coming stateside, Clement says that Wellington Paranormal is on pause. “We’re not sure we’ll be back for a fifth season,” he said.

As for What We Do In The Shadows, the third season will premiere on FX on September 2 without Waititi or Clement’s involvement. However, Clement didn’t seem to enjoy the experience of making the show without Waititi. “It’s definitely easier to work with people you know because you know what the other needs,” he says. “ I missed Taika on season 2 of What We Do In The Shadows because it was just me saying, ‘This is what we need to do!’ When he was there, there were two of us. So now I’m looking forward to working with him again.”

