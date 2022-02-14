Regé-Jean Page left Bridgerton ahead of its second season, but thankfully his departure won’t sting as much for fans, because this upcoming season will focus on another character all together: Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). The viscount hasn’t had much luck in the love department, but that’s about to change, as he begins his search for a wife in Netflix’s teaser for what’s to come.



Advertisement

In the first glimpse at the new season, Penelope Featherington Lady Bridgerton teases her return, saying in her narration, “As the members of our ton question my identity and means, this author has been doing but one thing: honing my skills. No, even better—I’ve been sharpening my knives…for all of you.” Her voiceover is accompanied with scenes featuring Lord Anthony, as he begins a will-they-won’t-they dynamic with Kate (Sex Education’s Simone Ashley).

This season will follow the storyline from Julia Quinn’s second Bridgerton novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me, in which Anthony finally gets his chance to find love—with a few challenges along the way.

Netflix’s official description for the second season reads:

Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.

The hit Netflix series makes its return on March 25.