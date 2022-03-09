Netflix shared a teaser for the Rége-Jean Page-less second season of Bridgerton last month, giving viewers a glimpse at Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s search for love. But in the newly released trailer for the upcoming season, we learn that his courtship is a far more complicated story than it first appeared.



Two of the new debutantes are Kate and Edwina Sharma. But Edwina, Kate’s half-sister, is the one everyone has their eyes on—everyone including Lord Anthony. But, as Lady Whistledown narrates, anyone who wants to get with Edwina has to first win over her older sister Kate.

There’s tension between Lord Anthony and Kate, and it becomes evident there’s stronger chemistry between them than between Anthony and Edwina. Lord Anthony and Kate share plenty of lingering gazes through the trailer.

Anthony seems set on hiding his feelings for Kate, but his sister Daphne poses question that might make him rethink his strategy: “Is this young lady truly the one you heart? The one that makes it impossible for you to look away from them at any given moment?” she asks.

The question is paired with a scene where Anthony, who is in the middle chatting with Edwina, can’t help but look at Kate instead—so, he must know the answer to Penelope’s question.



As previously reported, this season of Bridgerton won’t feature much of Daphne. Instead, the show will focus on Lord Anthony, following the events from Julia Quinn’s second Bridgerton novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me.



However, there’s plenty going on with the other characters, too. As briefly shown in the trailer, it’s also Anthony’s little sister Eloise’s turn to be a debutante. But while her family pressures her to find a suitable husband, her focus is still on trying to uncover who Lady Whistleblower is—though, unbeknownst to her, the answer is right in front of her.

The second season of Bridgerton premieres on March 25.