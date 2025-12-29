Brigitte Bardot, icon of French culture, dies at 91 The actress and singer who helped define the 1960s later became an activist for animal welfare.

Brigitte Bardot has died. An icon of the sexual revolution in 1960s France, Bardot spent much of her later life as an advocate for animal welfare. The news of her death was confirmed by her foundation, via CNN. “The Brigitte Bardot Foundation pays tribute to the memory of an exceptional woman who gave everything and gave up everything for a world more respectful of animals,” reads a statement from the foundation. “Her legacy lives on through the actions and struggles the Foundation continues with the same passion and the same fidelity to her ideals.” A cause of death was not offered; Bardot was 91 years old.

After coming into international prominence with her role in And God Created Woman in the 1950s, Bardot would go on to become a symbol of changing attitudes and lifestyles during the 1960s. Aside from her film career, which included work with directors Jean-Luc Godard and Louis Malle, Bardot would embark on a pop music career that saw her collaborate frequently with Serge Gainsbourg. In the 1970s, Bardot would largely step away from the entertainment industry to focus on the cause of animal rights. She was also frequently in legal trouble in France for inciting racist hate, often against Muslims.