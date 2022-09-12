Britney Spears is still recovering from her decade-plus conservatorship in her own way, which has ruffled the feathers of her parents, siblings, ex-husband, and kids. But the self-professed “weird introvert oddball” has always marched to the beat of her own drummer, and if you don’t like it, you can, as she says, “kiss my God damn mother fucking ass.”

Unfortunately for her fans, respecting the newly freed Spears means accepting that she will likely never perform again. There’s a lot to process as far as what she endured under the conservatorship, but in a recent Instagram post reflecting on her career, she wrote, “I will be honest in the beginning 13 years of conservatorship like 8 videos I only like one—Work Bitch…the most offensive SO CALLED professional pictures on every tour. I mean they could have at least cheated and retouched them for me…just saying…2 day shoots for new show in Vegas literally the worst ever…and me excited for the pictures for 5 months on tour…they never showed me any.…”

“I’d rather quit shit in my pool and shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life,” Spears shared in the since-deleted post (via UPROXX). “I’m pretty traumatized for life and yes I’m pissed as fuck and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point.”

Advertisement

Spears recently released her first new song in years, a collaboration with Elton John called “Hold Me Closer.” But she has long warned that her pop star days might well be behind her. During her fight for freedom, Spears communicated through her lawyer that she would not perform again as long as her father, Jamie Spears, controlled her career.

Although her father no longer has input on her life or career, the singer has been forthcoming about the trauma she endured working for him, circumstances which made her feel like a “machine” and “not even human.” No wonder, then, that Spears would still want to avoid the stage. Hopefully, she is able to find peace off of it.

