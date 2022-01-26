There’s a reason why after two decades and now that they’re into middle age, the Jackass guys are still at it. They make stunts like getting kicked in the nuts, bitten by snakes, and being knocked out by a pro boxer look extremely fun, because it is—for them, at least. So, it’s not surprising that anyone outside of the Jackass inner circle would want to join them. And, there is one surprising Oscar-winning actor who wanted to participate in the debauchery for Jackass Forever.



During a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Johnny Knoxville says that though they usually feature celebrity cameos from people they have a working relationship with, like Eric André (who’ll appear in Jackass Forever), there was someone who actually reached out asking to make a cameo: Bruce Dern. However, by the time the Jackass crew heard about it, it was too late.

“Bruce Dern had contacted us—someone had contacted us [saying] ‘Bruce Dern wants to be in Jackass.’ I—we would love Bruce Dern to be in Jackass, but now we’re kind of done filming,” Knoxville explains.



It’s a shame it couldn’t happen, since Dern would’ve been the true Bad Grandpa on Jackass. Given how he was the one who put in the request, it’s fair to assume that he probably would’ve been up for anything the Jackass guys would’ve thrown his way. It would’ve also been a major treat for fans if he’d roped in his daughter Laura Dern into it.

Though we have to miss out on Dern making his Jackass debut, there are still plenty of celebrity cameos in Jackass Forever, including Machine Gun Kelly and Tyler, the Creator. There are also some new additions to the crew like Jasper Dolphin, Zach Holmes, Compston “Darkshark” Wilson, and Eric Manaka, Rachel Wolfson, and Sean “Poopies” McInerney.

If omicron doesn’t cause the premiere date get postponed (again), Jackass Forever comes out in theaters on February 4.