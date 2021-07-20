We haven’t gotten a Jackass movie since 2010's Jackass 3D, and while it’s been a long time since we’ve seen Steve-O, Johnny Knoxville, and the rest of the crew risk their lives to entertain us, it feels like the perfect time to get yet another sequel. We need to feel nostalgic and numb our brains by watching grown men act like feral 8 -year-olds more than ever. Thankfully, Jackass Forever arrives on October 22, and the trailer is finally here.



The Jackass Forever trailer attempts to tug at heartstrings like Marvel Studios did with their titles preview, by sharing old Jackass footage and asking, “When was the last time you got together with old friends to laugh your asses off?” But we get a good glimpse at what they’re up to in the movie, including a stunt where Knoxville gets to “fly” by being shot out of a cannon while wearing wings. The great news is that most of the original Jackass cast is part of the new movie, including Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Ehren McGhehey, Dave England, and Preston Lacy. We’re also introduced to new guys Eric Manaka and Sean “Poopies” McInerney. (Bam Margera did not return, and Jackass director Jeff Tremaine filed a restraining order against him after the Viva La Bam star allegedly harassed him.)

Pontius appears on camera, saying, “A lot of people ask what would Jackass be like once we’re older. Well, it’ll get more mature.” He’s obviously joking, and, if anything, their antics seem just as wild as in the early Jackass days. Some other famous faces get to participate in the fun, too. Machine Gun Kelly and Steve-O compete in a challenge with spinning bikes where the faster they go, the faster the other guy’s looming big hand contraption hits them, knocking them in a pool. We also get glimpses of Eric André, Tyler, t he Creator (who is electrocuted while wearing a tux), and Jasper Dolphin. Post Malone and Tony Hawk are also set to appear in the movie, though they don’t get screen time in the trailer.



Jackass Forever is slated for release on October 22.