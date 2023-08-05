Bryan Cranston, Giancarlo Esposito, and more pay tribute to Breaking Bad's Mark Margolis

Mark Margolis died yesterday. While he had a long and storied career that stretched back to Brian De Palma’s Scarface and beyond (including frequent appearances in the films of Darren Aronofsky) , Margolis was best known to modern audiences for his role as Hector Salamanca in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Now, actors and creators from throughout the shows’ shared universe have come forward with tributes to Margolis, painting a portrait of a funny, energetic performer who brought life and energy to the shows’ sets, even as his character was a figure of undeniable menace.

For instance: Bryan Cranston, who would later reunite with Margolis on his new show Your Honor, and who wrote on Instagram that “ I am very saddened today to learn of a friend’s passing. Mark Margolis was a really good actor and a lovely human being. Fun and engaging off the set, and (in the case of Breaking Bad and Your Honor) intimidating and frightening on set. His quiet energy belied his mischievous nature and curious mind… And he loved sharing a good joke. I miss him already.”

Similar sentiments came from Saul star Bob Odenkirk, who wrote on Twitter that Margolis was “ A powerful screen presence! Mark made me laugh in the van on the way to set with his jokes and comments and I only hope I have half his energy and focus when ‘ Action’ was shouted. Thank you, Mark, and condolences to your family.”

Michael Mando, who had a number of scenes with Margolis on Saul, added, “ Mark, getting to know you over the seasons and years has been one of the most enriching experiences of my career. You’ve deepened my understanding of this art form - your no BS attitude has deepened my understanding of life and what matters. The very last thing you told me, before I exited the honey wagon in S6 was, ‘ I really didn’t want to like your character… but I do.’ I can’t tell you how much that meant to me.”

Giancarlo Esposito, whose character Gus Fring was mortal enemies with Don Hector, also paid tribute to Margolis: “ I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend and dynamic human Mark Margolis. You made me laugh, made me cry doubled over with laughter, but more than anything you made me think. Always honest, always true. I will miss you. I am grateful to have had time with you.”

Breaking Bad’s Dean Norris wrote on Twitter: “So sad to hear Mark Margolis has died. A phenomenal actor. A funny guy. RIP. My thoughts are with his family,” while Luis Moncado, who played one of the show’s ominous “Twins,” wrote, “ He was a class act, old school guy, No BS attitude, & very funny. We spent alot of time with him. He would tells us stories about his Ealy days in NY. Great times.” And Peter Gould, co-executive producer on Saul, wrote “ Mark was brilliant, funny, a raconteur with a million stories. I miss him already.”

Margolis was 83; his death was announced to fans by the Breaking Bad Twitter account.