Who will survive the season?

The first blood in the Targaryen civil war has already been spilled, with Ser Criston Cole smashing Lord Lymon Beesbury’s head into a large marble during an emergency session of the Small Council. All Lord Beesbury did was make the well-reasoned point that Alicent’s claim about Viserys’ dying wish was self-serving and didn’t make any sense. Someone had to say it. Unfortunately, he said it at the wrong time in the wrong place and got a deadly shove courtesy of Ser Criston for his trouble. More deaths followed among the nobles who refused to break their oath of loyalty to Rhaenyra.



Otto badly wants the heads of Rhaenyra and her children mounted on spikes. Now we know why he warned Alicent all those years ago that Rhaenyra would kill her children to secure her position on the throne, because that’s exactly what he was planning to do. It’s not going to be as easy as he thinks, though (he really should have known better). Who will he have to go through to get to Rhaenyra? And will her side get in a few licks of their own before the finale is over?



Game Of Thrones fans learned the hard way that no character is safe in this world. The only thing you can count on is that there will be casualties, and some of them are going to hurt. Will this episode give us our first bitter taste of the bloody war to come?

