Here it is, our last House Of The Dragon burning questions feature for season one. The first season kept us guessing week after week, and even threw book readers for a loop a couple of times. We laughed (not as much as we’d hoped), we cried (more than we expected to), and we struggled with who to cheer for in this world where nothing is simple or stationary. And even if the prequel series didn’t quite fill that Game Of Thrones-shaped hole in our hearts, it was nice to be back in Westeros and see dragons take to the sky.
Last week’s episode kicked off the Targaryen civil war we all knew was coming. We saw what happened in King’s Landing as the Greens put their coup in motion. Now we’re heading to Dragonstone to see how Rhaenyra’s side takes the news that her crown has been stolen by her half brother. That’s not really a burning question—since the answer is obviously, “not well”—but there are a few other questions we have before House Of The Dragon takes its final bow of the season.