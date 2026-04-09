Cameron Diaz to step into Shelley Long's couture for Troop Beverly Hills reboot
Clea DuVall will write and direct the new take on the 1980s cult classic.Image courtesy of Apple TV
She’s been a bad teacher and the cruel mistress of a foster home, but this time it looks like Cameron Diaz will actually be a friend to children. Deadline reports that Diaz will star in a reboot of Troop Beverly Hills, presumably playing some take on the role originated by Shelley Long in the 1989 movie. In that movie, Long plays Phyllis Nefler, a Beverly Hills housewife who becomes the den mother to a group of girl scouts after her husband insists she rein in her spending. The whole thing is extremely ’80s, but has since become a bit of a cult classic.
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