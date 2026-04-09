Cameron Diaz to step into Shelley Long's couture for Troop Beverly Hills reboot

She’s been a bad teacher and the cruel mistress of a foster home, but this time it looks like Cameron Diaz will actually be a friend to children. Deadline reports that Diaz will star in a reboot of Troop Beverly Hills, presumably playing some take on the role originated by Shelley Long in the 1989 movie. In that movie, Long plays Phyllis Nefler, a Beverly Hills housewife who becomes the den mother to a group of girl scouts after her husband insists she rein in her spending. The whole thing is extremely ’80s, but has since become a bit of a cult classic.

It’s not immediately clear how much of that original film’s DNA—which was based on real experiences from writer-producer Ava Ostern Fries—will make it into this reboot. Deadline reports that this reboot will be written and directed by Clea DuVall, who directed 2020’s Happiest Season and 2016’s The Intervention, and has a wide acting resume with stuff like Veep, But I’m A Cheerleader, and many more.

Diaz had been on an acting hiatus from the mid 2010s until the mid-2020s but returned last year with Back In Action, a Netflix film in which she starred with Jamie Foxx. Since then, she seems to have jumped back into acting with both feet. Beyond Troop Beverly Hills, she’s also got the Keanu Reeves-starring Outcome coming to Apple TV tomorrow, plus Shrek 5, Bad Day, and a Stephen Merchant film she was spotted filming last month in New York. A Beverly Hills housewife looking for ways to fill her time, she is not.