Javier Bardem is smug, shirtless, and slow-clapping in Apple's full Cape Fear trailer
Bardem is having a hell of a lot of fun chewing the scenery, leering at people, and just generally terrorizing Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson in the show's first trailer.Javier Bardem in Cape Fear, Photo: Apple TV
Apple TV rolled out the full trailer for its new thriller series Cape Fear this morning, confirming that, yep, Javier Bardem is pretty damn creepy in this streaming update to the classic story. Hell, his Max Cady even manages to pull off a genuinely scary slow clap moment, intimidating Amy Adams’ Ann Bowden as he emerges from prison (and some very convenient shadows) to get revenge on her and husband Patrick Wilson for the ways they did him wrong.
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