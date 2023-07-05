Carrot Top dropped the props for a shirtless, bedside, firsthand account of the latest viral airline freakout, which saw a woman screaming about imaginary figures aboard an American Airlines flight. As the original video spread across TikTok, the comedian shared a video of the incident filmed from his phone with the caption “My flight…” He added, “This is why we’re all sitting here in fucking Dallas now because she lost her earbud.” Hours later, from the comfort of his bed, Carrot Top figured this was the perfect time to let fans know he made it home. “I’m in my bed,” he said. “This is what it would be like laying next to me in my bed.” After offering dessert as an appetizer, Mr. Top gave his many silly “hats off to American Airlines today for how they handled the situation.”



Over the weekend, a video of a loud, disorderly, and possibly disturbed woman spread across the internet as the latest “Karen freakout.” “I’m telling you, I’m getting the fuck off, and there’s a reason why I’m getting the fuck off, and everyone can either believe it, or they can not believe it,” the woman yelled. “I don’t give two fucks, but I am telling you right now that motherfucker back there is NOT real.” The video pans to the back of the plane, revealing numerous real people aboard the plane. “You can sit on this plane, and you can die with them or not. I’m not going to.”

Carrot Top describes the incident as “a day in hell of flying.” He continued, “We were on an airplane in Dallas waiting to take off for Orlando when some woman lost her marbles. I mean, literally, screaming at the top of her lungs, ‘Fuck this. Fuck this. You guys are doomed. Get me off this fucking plane.’ So we’re off the plane. She got her wish.”

“The whole entire flight is in the lobby because they’re going to have to sweep the plane to check to see if there’s anything, I don’t know, I don’t think it’s the bomb unit,” he said in a video posted Sunday. “Can you believe that? I was going to see the fireworks in Orlando, but the fucking lunatic lady lost her mind, so we’re going nowhere.”

Though, he wasn’t bitter—despite a fan in Dallas encouraging him to get back into show business. Carrot Top hopes the “nut job” is having a “relaxing evening behind bars in Dallas, TX,” though we have reason to believe the Vegas stalwart is using the comedic device known as sarcasm. “Hope you enjoyed your little stunt,” he continued before reciting a line from Beverly Hills Cop. “It reminds me of the Eddie Murphy movie where he says, ‘Is this the man who wrecked the buffet?’”

“I missed the fireworks and everything tonight,” Carrot Top said, seemingly forgetting he saw something far more entertaining and obnoxious.

