Hollywood quickly orders more from the twisted mind of Siren Head creator Sony TriStar has bought the rights to Trevor Henderson's short film Cartoon Cat.

The jury remains out on whether the success of Backrooms—the debut feature from 20-year-old director Kane Parsons that quickly became A24’s highest-grossing film—will translate into success for other creepypasta meme movies. It’ll probably be a couple of years before we have enough box office receipts to make an assessment on that one way or another, but in the meantime, Hollywood is going to gobble up all the IP it can get its hands on. Per Deadline, Sony TriStar has acquired the rights to Cartoon Cat, a short horror-comedy film from Siren Head creator Trevor Henderson.