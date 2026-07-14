Hollywood quickly orders more from the twisted mind of Siren Head creator

Sony TriStar has bought the rights to Trevor Henderson's short film Cartoon Cat.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 14, 2026 | 9:19am
Screenshot: Shutter Authority/YouTube
Film News Cartoon Cat
Hollywood quickly orders more from the twisted mind of Siren Head creator

The jury remains out on whether the success of Backrooms—the debut feature from 20-year-old director Kane Parsons that quickly became A24’s highest-grossing film—will translate into success for other creepypasta meme movies. It’ll probably be a couple of years before we have enough box office receipts to make an assessment on that one way or another, but in the meantime, Hollywood is going to gobble up all the IP it can get its hands on. Per Deadline, Sony TriStar has acquired the rights to Cartoon Cat, a short horror-comedy film from Siren Head creator Trevor Henderson. 

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. won a five-way bidding war for the film rights to Henderson’s Siren Head, which will be written and produced by Weapons‘ Zach Cregger. That property is a bit more well-known than Cartoon Cat, if we’re measuring the depth of their Know Your Meme pages; Cartoon Cat has one, but it doesn’t document its spread into an indie video game, Twitter meme, viral webseries, or subject for PewDiePie YouTube videos as Siren Head does. Still, Cartoon Cat is a short film with a defined beginning, middle, and end and seemingly less extensive lore, so, who knows, it may end up being a more natural fit for a feature adaptation. Henderson also has history with Sony; he previously earned attention for his creature design work in the studio’s 2024 movie Tarot. No word yet on when Cartoon Cat might jump to the big screen, but TriStar is already looking for a filmmaker to take the lead and to get this cat moving before that giant thing with two sirens for a head gets any closer.

 
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