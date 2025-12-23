CBS News' Scott Pelley unsurprisingly displeased with Bari Weiss’ handling of 60 Minutes segment Bari Weiss isn’t making any friends at CBS News, as veteran correspondents suggest that she take her job "more seriously" because it isn't "part-time."

The fallout from the canceled 60 Minutes segment, “Inside CECOT,” continued unabated this week, particularly within the hollowed halls of the once-venerated news organization. The New York Times reports that at a staff meeting yesterday afternoon, the more established and recognizable members of the CBS News newsroom joined the chorus of critics against editor-in-chief Bari Weiss’ decision to spike the story. Among them, Scott Pelley, a 31-year veteran of CBS News and a longtime 60 Minutes correspondent, criticized Weiss’ strategy regarding the story. Why, he asked, did she wait until the last minute to kill a story that had been screened five times? “It’s not a part-time job,” Pelley allegedly said, as he questioned Weiss’ absence at the five screenings of the piece. “She needs to take her job a little bit more seriously,” he said. Weiss did not see the segment until Thursday, and the notes she gave the producers were integrated into the piece. Nevertheless, after CBS began promoting “Inside CECOT,” Weiss had second thoughts.