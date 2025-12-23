The 60 Minutes segment Bari Weiss killed is all over the internet, natch

Well, that didn’t take long. Mere hours after CBS head Bari Weiss made “Inside CECOT,” an exposé on American concentration camps in El Salvador, the most-discussed 60 Minutes segment of the year, beating out last year’s Kamala Harris interview that made Donald Trump $16 million richer and circuotously got Bari Weiss the job, 404 Media reports that the segment is all over the internet’s various social media and archive sites, including iCloud, Bluesky, Internet Archive, and as a torrent. Not to mention, d’oh, it’s available on the Global TV app and can be viewed with a Canadian IP address. Apparently, Global TV users downloaded it from there and uploaded it back online, where Weiss has Streisand Effected the segment to the front of people’s minds.

Only a few months into Bari Weiss’ tenure as the severely underqualified head of the once-trusted news source, the CBS brand is now better known for incompetent overtures to the White House that got her there. Ignoring the apparent conflicts of interest, last night, Weiss claimed in an email to employees that she pulled the story, something that “happens every day in every newsroom” on stories that were advertised for days in advance, because the White House had not commented on the reporting. The 60 Minutes staff, which is already threatening mutiny over the situation, disagrees. “Our story was screened five times and cleared by both CBS attorneys and Standards and Practices,” 60 Minutes Correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi, who reported on the story, wrote in a note to colleagues. “It is factually correct. In my view, pulling it now, after every rigorous internal check has been met, is not an editorial decision, it is a political one.”

Web-savvy viewers can now decide for themselves.