The 60 Minutes segment Bari Weiss killed is all over the internet, natch
Despite Bari Weiss’ best efforts, the 60 Minutes segment she pulled has leaked, unsurprisingly.(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Free Press)
Well, that didn’t take long. Mere hours after CBS head Bari Weiss made “Inside CECOT,” an exposé on American concentration camps in El Salvador, the most-discussed 60 Minutes segment of the year, beating out last year’s Kamala Harris interview that made Donald Trump $16 million richer and circuotously got Bari Weiss the job, 404 Media reports that the segment is all over the internet’s various social media and archive sites, including iCloud, Bluesky, Internet Archive, and as a torrent. Not to mention, d’oh, it’s available on the Global TV app and can be viewed with a Canadian IP address. Apparently, Global TV users downloaded it from there and uploaded it back online, where Weiss has Streisand Effected the segment to the front of people’s minds.