CBS is already thinking about what could replace Byron Allen TV chair George Cheeks maintains that the network is not giving up on late night, but Allen's money was hard to ignore.

The post-Colbert future is growing closer every day, but CBS doesn’t know if it’s ready to be completely post-late night. Last week, the network confirmed that it would fill The Late Show With Stephen Colbert‘s time slot with Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen, a decidedly less political program that would provide CBS with a quick flush of cash. The “immediate profitability” of Allen’s time-buy model “made a lot of sense for us right now,” said Paramount’s TV chair George Cheeks at a press conference today, per The Hollywood Reporter. But that quick money doesn’t mean that CBS is going to stick with Allen past his year-long contract.