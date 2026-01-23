CBS renews a big ol' boatload of shows

The world may feel chaotic, dynamic, and full of the terrifying specter of change, but don’t worry, folks: CBS refuses to be. (Unless you look at its news coverage. Don’t look directly at CBS News.) Variety reports that the network has gone “Ain’t broke, don’t fix” on a whole bushel of its scripted (and an unsurprising smidgen of unscripted) programming today, handing down fully 10 renewal orders to its slate of existing shows.

It feels worth noting that the shows in question have all been around for at least two seasons at this point; there’s something mildly amusing in the fact that one of the youngest series to get the green light in this frenzy of approval is Kathy Bates’ Matlock, which is getting a third season. Ditto Young Sheldon spin-off Georgie And Mandy’s First Marriage and NCIS: Origins, the show that dares to ask: What naval crimes were happening in the not-actually-all-that-distant past? (Modern maritime shenanigans, meanwhile, will continue to be covered by the flagship show, now set for its 24th season, or, if they’re in the Southern Hemisphere, NCIS: Sydney, clocking in at 4.) To round out the avalanche of procedurals, Tracker and Elsbeth have both been renewed for fourth seasons, too, with Fire Country (which joins its already-renewed, irritatingly named spin-off, Sheriff Country) has been picked up for number 5. And The Amazing Race and Survivor remain fundamentally unkillable, having been renewed for seasons 39 and 51, respectively.

In case you’re both extremely well-versed in CBS’s current slate of shows, and also running the process of elimination right now, you’ll know that leaves exactly two current CBS primetime shows on the bubble: “What if House also had a lot of Sherlock Holmes shit in it?” series Watson, and first-season sitcom DMV. (The Neighborhood has already been canceled, while FBI, Ghosts, and Boston Blue picked up renewals previously.) There’s also a small crop of actual new shows coming in, wonder of wonders, including legal drama Cupertino from Evil‘s Robert and Michell King and Mike Colter, and Einstein, the TV show about Albert Einstein’s genius descendant working with the police to solve crimes—because the more things change, the more CBS remains determined to stay exactly what it is.