Ex-60 Minutes correspondent Cecilia Vega saw months of censorship before firing
In a memo, Vega writes, "I have experienced efforts to insert political bias into our stories."Image courtesy of Paramount
Yesterday was yet another dark day for a fair and free press, as the Bari Weiss-led CBS News hollowed 60 Minutes out further. It wasn’t just executive producer Tanya Simon and correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi—who found herself in the crosshairs over her CECOT segment—who were fired. Correspondent Cecilia Vega and another EP, Draggan Mihailovich, were both also axed from the news magazine. While Mihailovich doesn’t seem to have publicly commented on his firing, Vega has.
In a statement obtained by Business Insider, Vega says that CBS broke her contract, which wasn’t set to expire until March 2027. She writes that she was fired after refusing to make her stories politically biased, and that she witnessed colleagues start to self-censor because they were afraid their reporting would put their jobs in jeopardy. (A fear, it seems, that was rooted in fact.) Vega’s entire statement reads:
I was fired today. My contract as a correspondent for 60 Minutes was not set to expire until March 2027.
I have the utmost respect and admiration for my colleagues at 60 Minutes and the stories that air every Sunday. But I very much fear what comes next for and the future of the legendary broadcast.