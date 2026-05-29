Ex-60 Minutes correspondent Cecilia Vega saw months of censorship before firing

In a memo, Vega writes, "I have experienced efforts to insert political bias into our stories."

By Drew Gillis  |  May 29, 2026 | 9:16am
Image courtesy of Paramount
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Ex-60 Minutes correspondent Cecilia Vega saw months of censorship before firing

Yesterday was yet another dark day for a fair and free press, as the Bari Weiss-led CBS News hollowed 60 Minutes out further. It wasn’t just executive producer Tanya Simon and correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi—who found herself in the crosshairs over her CECOT segment—who were fired. Correspondent Cecilia Vega and another EP, Draggan Mihailovich, were both also axed from the news magazine. While Mihailovich doesn’t seem to have publicly commented on his firing, Vega has. 

In a statement obtained by Business Insider, Vega says that CBS broke her contract, which wasn’t set to expire until March 2027. She writes that she was fired after refusing to make her stories politically biased, and that she witnessed colleagues start to self-censor because they were afraid their reporting would put their jobs in jeopardy. (A fear, it seems, that was rooted in fact.) Vega’s entire statement reads: 

I was fired today. My contract as a correspondent for 60 Minutes was not set to expire until March 2027.

I have the utmost respect and admiration for my colleagues at 60 Minutes and the stories that air every Sunday. But I very much fear what comes next for and the future of the legendary broadcast.

In recent months, my producing teams and I have experienced efforts to insert political bias into our stories. Reporting teams have held back on submitting story pitches about important news topics out of fear of the internal repercussions.

Let’s call this what it is: censorship, both imposed and self-driven. It is dangerous for the show and dangerous for democracy.

I held the line and refused to incorporate suggestions that offend the conscience, a phrase I borrow from a colleague who has also fought to keep questionable editorial suggestions away from the facts. I know from many conversations with colleagues that many producing teams and correspondents working on the show today have had to fight to maintain editorial independence with regularity. I am far from the only 60 Minutes correspondent who has asked herself, “What is my personal red line? How much can I push back before I pay the price?”

I am proud of the work I did for 60 Minutes. This season alone I was part of teams that won two of the highest honors in our profession — a George Polk award and a duPont-Columbia award for our coverage of Venezuelan migrants sent by the Trump administration to El Salvador’s Cecot prison. And not for nothing, I climbed to Mount Everest.

I also walk away with an honor no one can take from me: I was the first Latina correspondent to ever be on 60 Minutes.

Today I lost an amazing job. But I still have my integrity.

To my former colleagues, continue to hold the line.

CBS News hasn’t shared who, if anyone, would specifically take on the roles vacated by Vega and Alfonsi. However, Paramount did confirm yesterday that Simon’s role will go to Nick Bilton, a filmmaker and former tech columnist for The New York Times. In a statement posted on X when the news was announced, Bilton offers some stock sentiments about the changing nature of the news business, writing, “Evolving or dying isn’t a threat. It’s simple math. My responsibility is not just technological transformation. It is also our trust with the public.” Rather a rough start on that front, eh? 

 
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