Ex-60 Minutes correspondent Cecilia Vega saw months of censorship before firing

I was fired today. My contract as a correspondent for 60 Minutes was not set to expire until March 2027.

I have the utmost respect and admiration for my colleagues at 60 Minutes and the stories that air every Sunday. But I very much fear what comes next for and the future of the legendary broadcast.

In recent months, my producing teams and I have experienced efforts to insert political bias into our stories. Reporting teams have held back on submitting story pitches about important news topics out of fear of the internal repercussions.

Let’s call this what it is: censorship, both imposed and self-driven. It is dangerous for the show and dangerous for democracy.

I held the line and refused to incorporate suggestions that offend the conscience, a phrase I borrow from a colleague who has also fought to keep questionable editorial suggestions away from the facts. I know from many conversations with colleagues that many producing teams and correspondents working on the show today have had to fight to maintain editorial independence with regularity. I am far from the only 60 Minutes correspondent who has asked herself, “What is my personal red line? How much can I push back before I pay the price?”

I am proud of the work I did for 60 Minutes. This season alone I was part of teams that won two of the highest honors in our profession — a George Polk award and a duPont-Columbia award for our coverage of Venezuelan migrants sent by the Trump administration to El Salvador’s Cecot prison. And not for nothing, I climbed to Mount Everest.

I also walk away with an honor no one can take from me: I was the first Latina correspondent to ever be on 60 Minutes.

Today I lost an amazing job. But I still have my integrity.

To my former colleagues, continue to hold the line.

CBS News hasn’t shared who, if anyone, would specifically take on the roles vacated by Vega and Alfonsi. However, Paramount did confirm yesterday that Simon’s role will go to Nick Bilton, a filmmaker and former tech columnist for The New York Times. In a statement posted on X when the news was announced, Bilton offers some stock sentiments about the changing nature of the news business, writing, “Evolving or dying isn’t a threat. It’s simple math. My responsibility is not just technological transformation. It is also our trust with the public.” Rather a rough start on that front, eh?