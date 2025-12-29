Chappell Roan disappointed to learn second fact about Brigitte Bardot

Brigitte Bardot died yesterday, which has since left a bunch of people who knew her for a cool 1960s hairstyle now learning that she spent much of her life dedicated to being publicly racist and homophobic. Chappell Roan appears to be one such person. After news of Bardot’s death broke, Roan posted on her Instagram Story, “She was my inspiration for red wine supernova. Rest in peace Ms. Bardot.”

Since then, we can presume that Roan’s typically very vocal fanbase has since drawn her attention to one of the wildest “Politics and legal issues” Wikipedia sections on the web. “Holy shit i did not know all that insane shit Ms. Bardot stood for obvs I do not condone this,” Roan posted hours later. “very disappointing to learn.” In all fairness to Roan, Bardot did become, particularly outside of her native France, an icon in the truest sense of the word. Many people know of her image without knowing about the fact that she once called gay people “fairground freaks” who “jiggle their bottoms, put their little fingers in the air, and with their little castrato voices moan about what those ghastly heteros put them through,” according to The BBC. This, along with repeated hateful comments about Muslims in France and embrace of far-right politics, is, rightfully, not something Chappell Roan would like to be associated with.