Chappell Roan disappointed to learn second fact about Brigitte Bardot
The "Red Wine Supernova" singer was not happy to learn about "all that insane shit Ms. Bardot stood for."Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Brigitte Bardot died yesterday, which has since left a bunch of people who knew her for a cool 1960s hairstyle now learning that she spent much of her life dedicated to being publicly racist and homophobic. Chappell Roan appears to be one such person. After news of Bardot’s death broke, Roan posted on her Instagram Story, “She was my inspiration for red wine supernova. Rest in peace Ms. Bardot.”