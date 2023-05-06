Katy Perry and Emma Thompson got dressed up to watch an old man get a new hat

An old man got a new hat today, as the world looked on in reverential awe.

But we kid a centuries-old monarchy! There were, of course, a great many people in attendance at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla in London this afternoon, and some of them were even famous. And n ot just British-famous, either! Some of these folks were real, genuine fame-os, like Katy Perry and Emma Thompson, who were both on hand for the coronation , and only one of whom managed to create a viral moment when she was briefly unable to find her seat.

Also: Nick Cave was there, having previously expressed (via The Daily Beast) his inability to resist attending “ the strangest, the weirdest... historical event in the U.K. of our age.” And we don’t know from kings, but we know that we, personally, would feel extremely intimidated getting coronated for anything while Nick Cave was looking at us like this:

Also in attendance: Lionel Richie and his plus-one, Lionel Riche’s extremely distracting cell phone case.

Plus, Joanna Lumley from Absolutely Fabulous was in attendance, as was Sir Andrew Lloyd Web ber, who contributed a new anthem, “Make A Joyful Noise,” to the proceedings. (It’s no “Skimbleshanks The Railway Cat,” but it’s pleasant enough if you like angelic choirs of rapturous singing and Charles III .)

Make A Joyful Noise – The Coronation Anthem by Andrew Lloyd Webber (Official Music Video)

And never let it be said that Charles and Camilla have forgotten the little people , as they transition into this exciting new stage of their careers. T oday’s event also featured (and even gave pride of place to) several of their cast members from HBO Max ’s animated series The Prince, a show that we refuse to allow the world to forget ran for one entire glorious season from July 29, 2021, to later that same day on July 29, 2021.

The Prince | Official Trailer | HBO Max

To the best of our knowledge—and despite the obvious star power they might contribute— no cast members from the USA Original TV series Suits were in attendance at today’s event.