Chicago, find out the twist of Last Christmas early and for free

After watching the trailer for the Christmas rom-com/stealth George Michael jukebox musical Last Christmas, we here at The A.V. Club have decided that this movie has to have a massive twist of some sort. The popular theory is that it’s a literal interpretation of the song it’s named after: Tom (Henry Golding) died the previous Christmas, and through the magic of organ donation cynical department-store elf Kate (Emilia Clarke) got his heart. Now he’s haunting her—but in, like, a romantic way. There are other possibilities, though:

She’s got a brain tumor, and is hallucinating him

He’s got a brain tumor, and is hallucinating her

He’s a private investigator sent by Santa Claus to investigate allegations of lack of cheer amongst the elves

They’re both extremely good-looking aliens

The entire film takes place in the mind of a 19th-century street urchin dying of hypothermia on the very spot where Tom and Kate will one day meet cute

Last Christmas opens in theaters everywhere on November 8.