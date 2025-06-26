Daisy Edgar-Jones is leading a new Sense And Sensibility film The Twisters star has signed on for the role of Elinor Dashwood in Georgia Oakley's adaptation of the Jane Austen classic.

Daisy Edgar-Jones is getting into the Jane Austen business, as THR reports that the Normal People and Twisters star has lined up a lead role in a new version of Austen’s Sense And Sensibility. Edgar-Jones will star in the film as Elinor, which everybody knows is the plum role amidst the Dashwood sisters. (Otherwise, why would you have gotten Emma Thompson to play her back in 1995?) The new film is being directed by Blue Jean‘s Georgia Oakley, and set up at Focus Features, which also made the 2005 Pride And Prejudice adaptation that makes people get all weird about Matthew Macfadyen. No word yet on who’ll be starring opposite Edgar-Jones, either as the other Dashwoods, or Elinor’s love interest, Edward Ferrars. (Who is, of course, her half-brother’s wife’s brother, or, as he’s known to us simpler folk, Hugh Grant.)