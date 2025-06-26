Daisy Edgar-Jones is leading a new Sense And Sensibility film

The Twisters star has signed on for the role of Elinor Dashwood in Georgia Oakley's adaptation of the Jane Austen classic.

By William Hughes  |  June 26, 2025 | 12:02am
Daisy Edgar Jones, Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Daisy Edgar-Jones is getting into the Jane Austen business, as THR reports that the Normal People and Twisters star has lined up a lead role in a new version of Austen’s Sense And Sensibility. Edgar-Jones will star in the film as Elinor, which everybody knows is the plum role amidst the Dashwood sisters. (Otherwise, why would you have gotten Emma Thompson to play her back in 1995?) The new film is being directed by Blue Jean‘s Georgia Oakley, and set up at Focus Features, which also made the 2005 Pride And Prejudice adaptation that makes people get all weird about Matthew Macfadyen. No word yet on who’ll be starring opposite Edgar-Jones, either as the other Dashwoods, or Elinor’s love interest, Edward Ferrars. (Who is, of course, her half-brother’s wife’s brother, or, as he’s known to us simpler folk, Hugh Grant.)

There have actually been fewer film adaptations of Sense And Sensibility than you might expect over the years, given the generally adaptable nature of Austen’s work: Just the 1995 film (which Thompson won an Oscar for, having written its screenplay for director Ang Lee), and then a Hallmark movie version in 2024. The book has been more aggressively adapted for TV, which is where current Austen-mania mostly seems to be aimed: Netflix is, for instance, currently working on a TV adaptation of Pride.

Diana Reid is writing the script for this latest version of S&S, working from Austen’s novel—her very first book, published anonymously in 1811. The plot of the novel centers on the eldest two of the Dashwood girls, who are forced to try to figure out this whole “love” thing after their father’s death moves them, their mother, and their little sister out of the higher rungs of society in which they’d been previously living.

 
