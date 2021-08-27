Fans of Chicago Party Aunt’s Twitter account know that the middle-aged Windy City partier loves local weatherman Tom Skilling as much as she hates ketchup on hot dogs, has banged in/at myriad historic city landmarks, and never turns down a shot of Malört. Now CPA’s many fans will be able to see her adventures in 30-minute sitcom form, as the Chris Witaske creation has been developed into a Netflix series, co-created by Jon Barinholtz and Katie Rich.

In the trailer for Chicago Party Aunt, we see that the heart of the series lies in the relationship between Diane Dunbrowski (a.k.a. CPA, voiced by Lauren Ash) and Daniel (Rory O’Malley), her gay nephew who is staying with her while he takes a gap year from Stanford. Daniel appears to be at a crossroads, but is aided by his platitude-spouting aunt who favors sayings like, “Fittin’ in is boring; don’t waste time being something you’re not,” and “Here’s to staying positive and testing negative!” Other characters spotted briefly are Diane’s beloved husband Kurt (Witaske), boss Gideon (RuPaul Charles), sister Bonnie (Jill Talley), and son Mikey (Barinholtz), who she urges to drink lots of pop (pronounced “paaap”). If the hardcore Chicago accents don’t grate on you, you’re probably a Midwesterner, but it is fun to see city highlights like the Art Institute Lions, Soldier(s) Field, and what looks to be an animated form of Mike Ditka himself.

BoJack Horseman set the bar extremely high for Netflix adult animation; from this brief glimpse Chicago Party Aunt looks to be in a completely different type of (16-inch softball) league, but hopefully has enough merits on its own to make it a fun watch. At the very least, we can only hope that one of the episodes involves Diane finally meeting her dream man weathercaster. We’ll find out when the series debuts on Netflix on September 17.