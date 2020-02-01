Chicago, think fast and see Sonic The Hedgehog early and for free

Photo : Paramount Pictures

You asked for it, internet, and now it’s here. A retooled Sonic The Hedgehog, redesigned and resubmitted for your consideration after social- media mockery sent the film’s producers back to the proverbial drawing board . And sure, Sonic’s teeth aren’t as disturbing now. B ut we still aren’t sure wha t to expect from a movie where Ben Schwartz voices a video-game character whose pop-cultural heyday was back in the Sega Genesis era.



W e’ve got good news, though : You can satisfy your curiosity about how the manic blue hedg ehog that’s been keeping VFX artists awake at night will look in action early and for free—if you live in Chicago and are willing to get up on a Saturday m orning , that is. We’re sponsoring an advance screening of the movie on Saturday, February 8 at 10:30 AM at the AMC River East 21 (322 E. Illinois St.), and after you set your alarm you can pick up an admit-two pass to that screening here. Just don’t be late, because much like time itself, Sonic waits for no man.