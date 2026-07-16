Chloe Fineman's leaving Saturday Night Live

It’s summer, which means the air conditioning is running nonstop, the skies are filled with smoke, and Saturday Night Live is about to see some cast changes. Deadline reports that Chloe Fineman is exiting the venerated sketch comedy series after seven seasons, and she may have already lined up a follow-up project at Netflix.

Fineman made the announcement on Instagram today, expressing her gratitude to Lorne Michaels—”I am forever in your debt”—and taking a brief stroll down JoJo Siwa-costume-strewn memory lane. The actor-comedian joined SNL in 2019 as a featured player, making a name for herself with viral sketches like “Snackhomiez” and “Forever 31,” and was promoted to cast member for the 47th season. She waxed nostalgic about her time on the show, but noted this “does feel like the right time” to leave: “I’m going to miss it a lot. But the people who work there are my family and that place is my home, and I know I’ll never be too far away.”

Fineman would have been the longest-tenured female cast member if she’d stuck around for season 52 (which, given the current makeup, isn’t saying much). But she’s already looking to greener, book-adaptation pastures, as Deadline reports that she’s in negotiations for Myron Bolitar, the latest entry in the ever-growing Netflix Harlan Coben universe. (Netflix declined to comment to the outlet, though.) Among other things, her Drew Barrymore and Timothée Chalamet impressions will be missed.