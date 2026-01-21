DC's Batman and Robin movie finally has a writer
Christina Hodson will write The Brave And The Bold while Andy Muschietti will remain involved in some capacity.Screenshot: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers/YouTube
The latest DC Universe is expanding again. According to The Hollywood Reporter, DC Studios has tapped Christina Hodson to write The Brave And The Bold, the upcoming project focused on Batman and Robin. Andy Muschietti, who was reportedly involved in directing and developing the project when it was first announced in 2023, is still involved, though it’s unclear what his specific role in the final product will be; he has become especially busy after the success of IT: Welcome To Derry.
