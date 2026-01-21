DC's Batman and Robin movie finally has a writer

The latest DC Universe is expanding again. According to The Hollywood Reporter, DC Studios has tapped Christina Hodson to write The Brave And The Bold, the upcoming project focused on Batman and Robin. Andy Muschietti, who was reportedly involved in directing and developing the project when it was first announced in 2023, is still involved, though it’s unclear what his specific role in the final product will be; he has become especially busy after the success of IT: Welcome To Derry.

THR notes that it’s unclear how far along the script for The Brave And The Bold is; the trade suggests that Hodson has been working on it since at least the fall. In any case, it’ll be a while before this movie actually makes it to the screen. THR reports that the studio is taking a “measured approach” to the film. Beyond that, James Gunn said within the past week that he’s “not going to have two Batman movies come out in the same year,” as he posted on Threads, which means that The Brave And The Bold will likely have to wait until after Matt Reeves’ The Batman sequel arrives in late 2027. “I’m dependent on when there’s an actionable script ready so there is no way of me guessing [a date],” Gunn said in another post. “Also, frankly, we’re well into Batman 2, and I wouldn’t want to cloud the Batsphere until after that.”

Hodson has been in this orbit for a while. She previously contributed the scripts to 2020’s Birds Of Prey and to 2023’s The Flash and wrote the Transformers joint Bumblebee. The Brave And The Bold has been on Gunn’s agenda for at least three years now, as Variety reported back in 2023 that it was among the first 10 planned projects of Gunn’s DCU. The Brave And The Bold will introduce the “Bat family” and the version of Robin known as Damian Wayne, a murderous assassin teen and the son Bruce Wayne never knew he had. At the time, Gunn described him as “a little son of a bitch.”