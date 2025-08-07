The Batman: Part II finally has a shooting date, so get off DC's nuts

Alright already, you vultures, The Batman Part II has officially entered pre-production. Yes, it took a few years after The Batman to get to this point, but Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Wednesday that the sequel will begin shooting in the spring of 2026 for its October 1, 2027 release date. To paraphrase DC Studios boss James Gunn, you can get off Matt Reeves’ nuts now.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the shooting schedule in a note to shareholders (via Deadline), in which he also shared the exciting but vague news that “James Gunn is already preparing to write the next installment in the Super family.” No word on which Super that Gunn is taking on next (presumably something separate from the projects like Supergirl that are already in process), though after the success of Superman, we’d imagine Warner Bros. wants to get David Corenswet back in spandex sooner rather than later. But Gunn’s rule is that he won’t greenlight a project until it has a completed script, which is why it’s taken so long for The Batman Part II to come together.

It’s also why, presumably, the main-universe Batman has been put on the back burner (Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne is an “Elseworlds” story, meaning not part of Gunn’s official DCU canon). Either the script for the announced project, The Brave And The Bold directed by Andy Muschietti, isn’t quite ready yet (earlier this year Gunn said he’s “working very closely with the writer” on it), or DC wants to give Reeves and Pattinson some breathing room for their very successful take before introducing yet another actor as Batman.

Whatever the case, there’s plenty of DC to go around in the meantime. In the shareholders note, Zaslav summed up the studio’s activities thusly: “In film, James Gunn is busy preparing the next installments of the DC super family, including Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (2026), Clayface (2026) and the next Wonder Woman. In addition, The Batman II (2027) is preparing to begin shooting next spring, among several other projects in development. The 10-year vision for the DC universe also includes an exciting array of television projects, including The Penguin, the upcoming new season of Peacemaker, and the debut of Lanterns in 2026. In a precise and measured way, the DC franchise will increasingly overlay across the studio’s broader efforts: from film and TV to consumer products, games, experiences and social.”