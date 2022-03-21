In what we’re really hoping isn’t going to be some kind of multiverse nonsense, Deadline says that Christina Ricci has joined the cast of Tim Burton’s Netflix show Wednesday—which is some kind of spin-off/reboot/reimagining of The Addams Family. Ricci played Wednesday in the Barry Sonenfeld Addams Family movies in the ‘90s, making her into a much more relatable character than the spooky kid of the old comics and sitcom, but Deadline’s story is insistent that Ricci is not playing “an older version of Wednesday.”

Instead, she is supposedly a “new character” and one that will play a “major part” in the series, with Ricci apparently having spent the last few months secretly filming for the show in Romania. The show is some kind of coming-of-age comedy/mystery show, so we would guess that Ricci is going to be a bad guy, but Deadline also suggests that it’s a “surprise.” Her being the bad guy seems obvious and not surprising, so maybe that’s not it.

Either way, Wednesday herself is being played by Jenna Ortega, with Catherine Zeta-Jones playing Morticia, Luis Guzmán playing Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez playing Pugsley. Gwendoline Christie will also show up as the principal of the magic school that Wednesday attends in the series, with her being a former classmate and nemesis of Morticia. (That seems like the sort of bad guy role we’re envisioning for Ricci, which makes her mysterious character even more mysterious.)

Of course, if this is an Into The Wednesdayverse situation and Chloë Grace Moretz shows up as the cartoon Wednesday from those recent movies, we would like credit for calling it… As much as we think that’s a bad idea. We’ll know at some point relatively soon, as Netflix’s Wednesday—which is directed by Burton and written by Smallville’s Al Gough and Miles Millar—is reportedly wrapping up production at the end of the month.