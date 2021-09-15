Gwendoline Christie hasn’t been on our TVs since the Game Of Thrones finale in 2019. Now, in addition to being set to star as Lucifer in Netflix’s upcoming Sandman, the actor will also be a series regular on the streaming giant’s Wednesday. Christie will play Larissa Weems, the principal of Wednesday’s magical school Nevermore Academy, who is described in the press release as having “an a xe to grind with her former classmate Morticia Adams.” With Morticia as her nemesis, it’s expected that Larissa will brew up some trouble for Wednesday.



Netflix also shared who will play some other classic Addams Family characters: Isaac Ordonez will play Wednesday’s brother, Pugsley; Victor Dorobantu will be the disembodied hand, Thing; and George Burcea will be the Addams’ towering butler, Lurch (for those wondering how tall this guy is, he’s apparently 6'3). Netflix also shared some of the casting for new characters, including Tommie Earl Jenkins as Mayor Walker, Iman Marson as Lucas Walker, William Houston as Joseph Crackstone, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Deputy Santiago, Oliver Watson as Kent, Calum Ross as Rowan, and Johnna Dias Watson as Divina. Netflix previously announced that You’s Jenna Ortega will play Wednesday, with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán playing her parents, Morticia and Gomez. Thora Birch has also signed on for the series.



This upcoming series won’t be your typical Addams Family retelling. This time, the story follows Wednesday as she goes to a school for children with supernatural abilities, so our favorite spooky parents Gomez and Morticia won’t be onscreen as much. Oh, and yeah, Wednesday has superpowers in this version. The logline reads: “Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago—all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”