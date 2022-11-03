We’ve known for a while now that Clone High—the beloved single-season MTV cartoon that was a whole bunch of comedy nerds’ first introduction to future Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street creators Christopher Miller and Phil Lord—would be getting a revival some time on HBO Max. That being said, all that rosy news about the return of Abe, Gandhi, Cleo, and the rest of the teenage clones of many of history’s greatest leaders did arrive before the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger, a development that sent a big ol’ chainsaw through huge swathes of the company’s animation projects.

So it’s nice to get confirmation today—courtesy of Miller’s Twitter account, commemorating the show’s 20th anniversary —that the Clone High revival is still on track, currently aimed toward a 2023 release. The series (which Lord and Miller co-created with future Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence) will come out of the deep freeze a whopping two decades after its initial run ended, re-introducing a literal whole new generation to its blend of historical silliness and some very pointed mockery of all the tropes associated with high-school-based TV. (The whole thawing out thing in Miller’s tweet, meanwhile, is in reference to the show’s ending, in which all the clones got frozen. John Stamos was involved. )

Original series writer Erica Rivinoja is set to serve as the showrunner for the series, which is still operating on a two-season order with the streamer. There’s been no official word yet on whether the show’s original voice cast will return, but given how frequently the show’s creators have worked with its stars—especially Will Forte, who played Clone Abe Lincoln on the series, and who later starred in Lord and Miller’s The Last Man On Earth—it’s not hard to imagine the majority of them returning.