R.I.P. Chuck Mangione, Grammy-winning jazz artist and recurring King Of The Hill favorite Mangione is perhaps best known for his song "Feels So Good," which became a major hit in the '70s.

Chuck Mangione, the prolific jazz musician behind ’70s hit “Feels So Good,” died in his Rochester, NY home in his sleep on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the artist confirmed to People. He was 84.

Mangione was an accomplished trumpet and flugelhorn player who was nominated for 14 Grammys (winning two) over the course of his decades-long career. Born in Rochester in 1940, Mangione first started taking music lessons when he was only eight years old. The musician started with piano, but switched instruments after watching the Kirk Douglas film Young Man With A Horn, per Variety. In high school, he formed a jazz band with his brother, Gap, with whom he released his first of over 30 records, The Jazz Brothers, in 1960.

Mangione’s childhood was also full of musical inspiration in other ways. “[His] father would invite these amazing artists to come home with them for a good home-cooked Italian meal,” his biography reads, per People. “Of course, they were more than happy to eat home cooking after being on the road. Chuck grew up thinking everyone had Carmen McRae and Art Blakey over for dinner.” Mangione also played with Blakely for a stint in the ’60s.