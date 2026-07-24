R.I.P. Chuck Russell, The Mask and Nightmare On Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors director

Chuck Russell, the filmmaker best known for his special effects-driven black comedies and horror films, has died. The director of The Mask and Nightmare On Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors delivered some of the most memorable sequences and effects of the ’80s and ’90s. Confirming his death to TMZ, Russell’s family reports that he died unexpectedly in his home near San Diego. No cause of death was immediately known. He was 74.
Like many filmmakers of the era, Chuck Russell came up through exploitation films, earning his first producer credit on 1979’s Cheerleaders’ Wild Weekend, an action comedy about a busload of cheerleaders being held for a $2 million ransom. Five years later, he co-wrote the screenplay to Dreamscape, a surreal sci-fi adventure film made in the wake of Raiders Of The Lost Ark. Co-starring Max von Sydow, Christopher Plummer, and Kate Capshaw, the film made a young Dennis Quaid a star and became the second movie to land a PG-13 rating.
Alongside the success of Dreamscape, Russell continued producing, first low-budget horror fare, and later the classic cult comedies Girls Just Want To Have Fun and Back To School. However, Dreamscape secured Russell and his writing partner, Frank Darabont, a pitch meeting with Wes Craven for Nightmare On Elm Street 3. “When we went into this, we knew we couldn’t be scarier than number one. I was a huge fan of number one, and this was my chance to direct, and I dragged Frank into the situation,” said Russell at a 2008 screening of Dream Warriors.
Darabont continued, “We had eleven days to rewrite the script and so we hopped in [Russell’s] car and we drove up to Big Bear to this rented cabin, and we jumped in this rented cabin and for eleven days we’re writing like the bastard son of a hundred maniacs.”
Widely considered a high point of the Elm Street series, the film grossed more than both previous Nightmares combined. Russell and Darabont followed Dream Warriors with a remake of The Blob, directed by Russell. The film bombed at the time, but soon became a beloved cult classic, known for its impressive effects and sharp humor. His next film, The Mask, would build on that reputation and then some. Released in the middle of Jim Carrey’s breakthrough year, opening the summer between Ace Ventura and Dumb And Dumber, The Mask outgrossed both and earned an Academy Award nomination for best visual effects. Russell would go on to make the big-budget action movies Eraser and The Scorpion King, the latter of which was followed by 14 years of inactivity for the director. Several years after his return, he directed a Hindi-language adventure film, Junglee, in 2019. His last film was 2024’s Witchboard.
Russell is survived by his wife, Ania, sister Anne Jacob, and three children, Logan, Riley, and Carlyn.