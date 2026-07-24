R.I.P. Chuck Russell, The Mask and Nightmare On Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors director Director Chuck Russell was 74.

Chuck Russell, the filmmaker best known for his special effects-driven black comedies and horror films, has died. The director of The Mask and Nightmare On Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors delivered some of the most memorable sequences and effects of the ’80s and ’90s. Confirming his death to TMZ, Russell’s family reports that he died unexpectedly in his home near San Diego. No cause of death was immediately known. He was 74.

Like many filmmakers of the era, Chuck Russell came up through exploitation films, earning his first producer credit on 1979’s Cheerleaders’ Wild Weekend, an action comedy about a busload of cheerleaders being held for a $2 million ransom. Five years later, he co-wrote the screenplay to Dreamscape, a surreal sci-fi adventure film made in the wake of Raiders Of The Lost Ark. Co-starring Max von Sydow, Christopher Plummer, and Kate Capshaw, the film made a young Dennis Quaid a star and became the second movie to land a PG-13 rating.