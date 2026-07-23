Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms showrunner would eventually like to take a multi-year break between seasons
As he waits for George R.R. Martin to finish some books and his Egg to age into a prince, AKOTSK showrunner Ira Parker thinks the show could use a break in a few seasons.Photograph by Steffan Hill/HBO
After the panic over Netflix’s season two collapse and the somewhat difficult time HBO has had plugging people back into House Of The Dragon, common sense might suggest stopping such long breaks between popular TV shows. We’ll see in a few weeks if Ted Lasso still has the juice, but before then, Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, the Game Of Thrones spin-off lauded for its small scale and sense of humor, is also considering a multi-year break. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the “bastard” of a time he’s had making season two of Seven Kingdoms, showrunner Ira Parker was asked about his desire to take a multi-year break between seasons later in the show’s run.
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