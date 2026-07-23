Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms showrunner would eventually like to take a multi-year break between seasons

After the panic over Netflix’s season two collapse and the somewhat difficult time HBO has had plugging people back into House Of The Dragon, common sense might suggest stopping such long breaks between popular TV shows. We’ll see in a few weeks if Ted Lasso still has the juice, but before then, Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, the Game Of Thrones spin-off lauded for its small scale and sense of humor, is also considering a multi-year break. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the “bastard” of a time he’s had making season two of Seven Kingdoms, showrunner Ira Parker was asked about his desire to take a multi-year break between seasons later in the show’s run.

Though he “got some eye rolls,” but “not completely,” from HBO execs for the idea, Parker insists it all depends on “how well the show continues to do, or continues not to do.” But the main issue he’s looking to avoid is the recasting of 11-year-old Dexter Sol Ansell, who plays Egg. If Martin finishes books four and five of the Dunk and Egg saga, the boy would eventually age and ascend to his throne. “Five is the last story point of Egg as a boy. So it’s a very natural ending place for us to take a break and come back when [Dexter Sol Ansell] is older,” he continues. “Then we can do Egg the Prince, do some politics, do some fun stuff in Summer Hall and King’s Landing, and get a different vibe where they’re not on the road all the time.” Assuming, after the show wraps, “there’s still an appetite,” Parker wants to “let the show evolve along with our leads, with myself and with the rest of our creative team as we grow older and the world changes and we want to say different things.”

“I think that would be a lovely way to tell a story about these two guys through the course of their lives.”

Ultimately, it’s about keeping Ansell in the role as long as Parker is running the show. “Dexter is our Egg. Or, at least, Dexter is my Egg — I have no controlling interest in this property. But Dexter and Peter [Claffey] are my guys.”