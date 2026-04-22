Clayface is very much a body horror blob man in first teaser trailer
The upcoming movie based on the Batman villain will be the third entry in the DCU after Superman and Supergirl.Image: Warner Bros. Pictures
DC’s Clayface film got its first teaser trailer, and this (probably) R-rated Halloween feature looks as unsettling as you’d want from a Mike Flanagan production. The movie follows Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries), an image-obsessed actor whose career ends when his face becomes disfigured in an accident. In an attempt to get back his old looks, he signs up for an experimental procedure that accidentally turns him into an amorphous, shape-shifting blob man. The first teaser is mostly a tone piece, highlighting Hagen’s devolving psyche and his inability to move on from his old life, which drives him toward becoming a monster that hits people with a big club arm.
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